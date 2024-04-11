Top Soccer Players Who Enjoy Gambling

Gambling and betting are worldwide attractions that transcend boundaries! People the world over enjoy playing real money games. You’ll find gamblers amongst physicians, actors, musicians, politicians, and athletes.

Read on to find out which of your favourite soccer stars enjoy placing a bet every now and then.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Many fans consider Cristiano Ronaldo to be the greatest player to have ever lived. He also stands out as one of the most instantly recognised soccer superstars by far. Most recently, he has moved to Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team. But he still plays for Portugal in international competitions.

When he’s not embracing perfection on the pitch, you may well find him at a casino. He’s a big fan of all real money games. He does tend, however, to favour poker and enjoys slots like those available at pokies online NZ sites. In fact, there’s even a slot that features this soccer super star.

Neymar Jr.

This soccer player from Brazil is also famous for his love of a good card game! Neymar Jr. has managed to conquer both worlds, and frequently shines as brightly at the poker table as he does on the field.

He is frequently spotted inside casinos, mingling with other players, since he’s never hidden his love of gambling. Another poker fan, Neymar Jr., also has a passion for spinning the reels and often enjoys other casino games as well.

Gianluigi Buffon

Affectionately known as Gigi to his legion of fans, this Palma player has frequently been seen out and about at high-end casinos, enjoying gambling games with his friends. Buffon is also a big fan of sports betting and frequently wagers on a range of sports, including Formula 1 and basketball.

Francesco Totti

Totti is one of the greatest Italian soccer players in history and one of the most popular. He spent the entirety of his career in Rome and was part of one winning Serie A title and two Italian cups. He was also part of the team that won the 2006 World Cup.

But there’s more to this player than just soccer. Totti enjoys playing poker online and he’s the official promoter of several online casinos.

Wayne Rooney

While Rooney may have taken a step back from the limelight, he’s still a big name in soccer. He has played for most of the top clubs and even for the English team multiple times. Rooney is also the proud winner of four England Player of the Year awards.

He’s a big spender at the casino tables, to boot. Rooney is fond of casinos in the north of England and has been spotted interacting with fellow players as he waits to take his turn to play. If you’re wondering where you’re most likely to run into Rooney, it’s the poker tables. He’s such a big fan that he’s even taken part in a number of charity poker events.

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Ibrahimović is a Swedish soccer player who takes to the field as a striker. Although he is well-known for his acrobatic volleys, excellent technique, and impactful long-range shots, what he primarily brings to the field is superb ball control. Widely considered to be one of the greatest strikers of all time, he’s won 30+ trophies in the course of his career.

Ibrahimović also enjoys a spot of gambling every now and then and has become not just the brand ambassador for Bethard, a Malta-based gambling operator, but a co-owner as well.

Gerard Pique

When Pique’s off the field, one of his favourite hobbies is playing poker, and he does this both online and offline. The former Barcelona player has earned quite a reputation at the table and has even competed at the professional level. He’s come third in a PokerStars championship, gone on to become a brand ambassador for the brand, and even earned a pretty penny at the tables, taking home €6,000 in 2012.

All in Good Fun

People often look down on athletes’ activities off the field, but soccer players who gamble can show that they can enjoy life’s pleasures in a healthy way. When done right, gaming can bring people together, help them think strategically, and give them a way to relieve stress.

How well they can maintain discipline both on and off the field is a sign of the players’ development and maturity. These players show that athletes can balance different interests while still being dedicated to their job by using moderation and good judgement.

In the end, their good behaviour inspires fans to understand that people have many sides to their lives and that making good choices is important.