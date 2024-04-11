The Best Soccer Bets

Soccer is the world’s most popular sport. Not only does it captivate millions of fans with its exciting gameplay, but it also entices with its betting opportunities. Whether you have lots of experience in this industry or just started soccer betting, there’s a way to maximise your success. That’s by choosing the right bet at the right time, and this list outlines the top bet options. It will help you make informed decisions about how to put your money down.

If you want to become a successful sports bettor, read on!

The Asian Handicap

Asian handicap betting offers a unique twist to traditional match betting. It does this by removing the chance of a draw and provides handicaps to the teams. This levels the playing field between teams of different abilities.

This market offers more attractive odds than 1×2 betting, for example. This is because it allows you to capitalise on perceived mismatches or more evenly contested matchups. But understanding the nuances of Asian handicap betting is important. Brush up on quarter-goal increments and split handicaps, and you’ll do well.

Both Teams to Score

In this market, you’ll need to predict whether both teams will score at least once during the game. This bet adds excitement to games, no matter what the final result is. It will keep you engaged until the final whistle blows!

To succeed in this market, analyse teams’ prowess when it comes to attacking. Look at the vulnerabilities in their defensive line. Investigate recent goal-scoring records that can help you identify matches for BTtS bets.

Correct Score

This bet asks you to predict the exact final score of a match. It offers really big rewards for you if you can accurately forecast the outcome! In an inherently challenging market because it requires you to be precise, there’s still ways to increase the likelihood of you winning.

Take some time to research teams’ historical results and investigate their playing styles. Take a look at potential match scenarios as well.

Match Outcome

The simplest and most common soccer bet is wagering on a match outcome. You need to choose whether it will be a win, a loss, or a draw. This bet will also keep you glued to your seat, since this sport has seen some wild upsets through the years.

As straightforward as this bet may seem, don’t be lulled into a false sense of security. Do yourself a favour and analyse head-to-head statistics, home advantage, player injuries, and team form.

Outright Markets

Alongside individual matches, soccer betting also encompasses a range of outright markets. These include candidates for relegation, league champions, and top goal scorers. Because there are longer-term bets, they provide engagement over entire seasons. They also offer the chance to make informed predictions about team performances over a campaign’s course.

Over/Under Goals

This bet involves correctly predicting the total number of goals that will be scored in a match. Bookmakers typically set a benchmark, like 2.5 goals, for example. Then your job is to wager on whether or not the final score will be above or below this number.

A very important job for you when it comes to over/under goal bets or any other market is to properly investigate bookmakers. In the same way that researching pokies to find the game with the highest RTP may help you win more, finding a sportsbook with the most competitive odds will do the same.

Single Bets

This type of betting involves placing a wager on a match’s specific outcome. This could be predicting the winner, saying that the game will end in a draw, or how many goals a team will score.

Single bets are popular because they provide instant gratification and require straightforward risk management. This is why they’re seen as a foundational element in soccer betting. They provide an accessible entry point for beginners, too.

Betting on the Beautiful Game

When you understand the various betting markets, do proper research, and employ sound strategies, you can maximise the success of your bets. Whether you end up choosing an exotic market like the Asian handicap or want to engage over the long term with outright bets, remember to do your homework. The more work you put in before the bet, the more likely it is that your bet will win!