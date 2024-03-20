San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz prediction: A draw can’t be avoided?

San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz will play on March 21st in the 9th round of the Professional League Cup. Here are the betting predictions, bookmakers’ odds, and statistics for the game.

San Lorenzo

Standings: San Lorenzo hasn’t had a particularly successful season so far, currently sitting in 9th place in the standings. The team has only managed to win 2 matches in the tournament, and their attacking prowess leaves much to be desired with only 8 goals scored in 10 matches.

Recent matches: In their previous game, San Lorenzo secured three points with a narrow victory over Sarmiento Junin. Over their last 5 matches, San Lorenzo has recorded 2 victories and 3 draws. During these games, the team scored 4 goals while conceding 2. The team is currently on a 7-match unbeaten streak and has kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

Injuries: Gaston Hernandez is sidelined due to injury.

Team condition: San Lorenzo has been in favorable form in recent matches, with particular strength shown in the defensive department. Moreover, San Lorenzo has had success against Godoy Cruz in their recent encounters.

In their last five meetings, San Lorenzo has won 3 times and suffered only one defeat. San Lorenzo will adopt an attacking approach in the upcoming match, as they aim to climb closer to the top four in the standings.

Godoy Cruz

Standings: Godoy Cruz currently leads the Professional League Cup standings with 23 points from 10 matches. They have a 4-point lead over their closest competitor. Remarkably, Godoy Cruz has suffered only one defeat in the tournament so far.

Recent matches: In their previous outing, Godoy Cruz secured 3 points by narrowly defeating Tigre. Over their last 5 matches, the team has recorded 2 victories. However, their offensive output has been moderate, with only 13 goals scored in 10 matches. On the defensive end, Godoy Cruz has been solid, conceding just 3 goals in the same number of matches and showcasing a sturdy defense.

Injuries: There are no injuries.

Team condition: Godoy Cruz has shown potential for achieving significant goals, but they need to improve their finishing. Against stronger opponents, the team has struggled, particularly in finding the back of the net. In their last 5 games, Godoy Cruz players have only scored 5 goals while conceding 3. It’s apparent that the visitors will adopt a defensive approach, aiming to capitalize on counterattacks for maximum advantage.

Betting stats:

San Lorenzo remains undefeated in their last 7 matches.

Godoy Cruz has conceded only 3 goals in 10 matches of the tournament.

Godoy Cruz has suffered just 1 defeat in the current tournament.

Prediction and betting:

Bookmakers’ odds heavily favor San Lorenzo in the upcoming game. Betting on their victory is offered at odds of 2.46. A draw is priced at 2.95, while the victory of the opponent is valued at a modest 3.14.

Prediction: The visitors are very monolithic in defense and are clearly determined to maintain their lead. They have notable difficulties with realization, and San Lorenzo is not brilliant in this respect.

Bet: Draw for 2.95.

Prediction: The more difficult prediction is that both sides will score in this game.

Bet: Both to Score at 2.23