With the growing popularity of streaming services for sports coverage, Amazon Prime has become a prominent platform for football fans worldwide eagerly anticipating the action, and the Premier League 2023/24 season is no exception.

As the official streaming broadcaster for select matches, Amazon Prime will offer football enthusiasts the opportunity to catch the action from the comfort of their screens.

Amazon Prime’s partnership with the Premier League has been a game-changer for football fans, offering an immersive and convenient way to watch their favourite teams in action. The service is set to deliver an exciting football season for fans with 20 exclusively live Premier League matches.

Football enthusiasts can mark their calendars as Amazon Prime’s football fixtures include all 10 Premier League games from the early December midweek matchweek and the Boxing Day matchweek. Fans can look forward to matches that showcase the league’s best talents, tactical battles, and unforgettable moments.

The Premier League 2023/24 season promises to be a fiercely contested battle between top clubs, with each match holding immense significance in the race for the title. Amazon Prime subscribers can experience the electrifying atmosphere of the Premier League from the best seats in the virtual stadium.

With Amazon Prime’s innovative features, viewers have the flexibility to choose between live matches, full match replays, and highlights. Subscribers can catch up on all the action at their convenience, never missing a moment of their beloved Premier League teams.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime live football streaming is provided below.

Premier League Fixtures on Amazon Prime Video 2023/24

Tuesday 5th December 2023

Time(UK) Match Stadium 19:45 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Villa Park 19:45 Brighton vs Brentford The American Express Community Stadium 19:45 Everton vs Newcastle United Goodison Park 19:45 Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Craven Cottage 19:45 Luton Town vs Arsenal Kenilworth Road 19:45 Sheffield United vs Liverpool Bramall Lane 19:45 Tottenham vs West Ham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 19:45 Wolves vs Burnley Molineux Stadium 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Selhurst Park

Wednesday 6th December 2023

Time (UK) Match Stadium 20:00 Manchester United vs Chelsea Old Trafford

Tuesday 26th December 2023 – Boxing Day

Time (UK) Match Stadium 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham Vitality Stadium 15:00 Arsenal vs West Ham Emirates Stadium 15:00 Brentford vs Wolves Gtech Community Stadium 15:00 Brighton vs Tottenham The American Express Community Stadium 15:00 Burnley vs Liverpool Turf Moor 15:00 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Stamford Bridge 15:00 Everton vs Manchester City Goodison Park 15:00 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Old Trafford 15:00 Newcastle vs Nottingham St. James’ Park 15:00 Sheffield United vs Luton Town Bramall Lane

Amazon Prime, which includes access to Premier League football, is available at a subscription cost of £8.99 per month or £95 per year. However, for new subscribers, there’s an enticing 30-day free trial period to enjoy the full range of services.

To watch Premier League 2023/24 fixtures on Amazon Prime, follow these simple steps:

Subscription: Ensure you have an active subscription to Amazon Prime. You can sign up for the service on Amazon's website if you are not a member.

Amazon Prime Video App: Download the Amazon Prime Video app on your preferred device. The app is available for smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and laptops.

Login: Open the Amazon Prime Video app and log in using your Amazon account credentials.

Premier League Fixtures: Once logged in, navigate to the sports section or search "Premier League" in the search bar. It will lead you to the dedicated Premier League section.

Fixture Selection: Browse the available fixtures list to find the match you want to watch.

Live Matches: If the match is live during your search, simply click on it to start streaming. Enjoy the live action from the Premier League right on your screen.

Full Match Replays and Highlights: You can still catch up on the action if the match has already concluded. Look for full match replays or highlights, usually available shortly after the game's conclusion.

Additional Content: Amazon Prime Video often provides pre-match analysis, post-match interviews, and expert insights, enhancing your overall football viewing experience.

Flexibility: With Amazon Prime Video, you have the flexibility to watch Premier League fixtures at your convenience. Watch live matches, catch up on replays, or relive the best moments with the highlights.

Multiple Devices: Amazon Prime Video is compatible with various devices, allowing you to watch Premier League matches on the go. Whether at home or on the move, you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your chosen device.

By following these steps, you’ll be all set to immerse yourself in the excitement of the Premier League 2023/24 season on Amazon Prime Video. Get ready to witness thrilling football battles, memorable goals, and the magic of the beautiful game, all at your fingertips!



