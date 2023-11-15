Argentina vs Uruguay Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

The iconic Boca Juniors stadium, La Bombonera, will be the venue as Argentina aims to secure a perfect five wins from five matches in their journey towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Looking for an Argentina vs Uruguay live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

Estadio Alberto Jose Armando

The highly anticipated match will feature former teammates and potential future colleagues Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at the forefront. Messi remains the pivotal figure for Argentina, while Suárez’s impressive performances with Brazilian side Grêmio have earned him a recall to the Uruguay squad.

While Argentina seems well on track for World Cup qualification, Uruguay has also displayed a strong start in their campaign, amassing seven points from their initial four games, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Brazil in October.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Argentina vs Uruguay date & kick-off time

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Friday, 17 November 2023

Friday, 17 November 2023 Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time

00:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Alberto José Armando

Where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay

UK:

USA: ViX, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

ViX, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos HD, NS Eventos 1, Montecable HD 1, TCCAUF TV, Antel TV

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Argentina vs Uruguay starting XI

Argentina possible starting lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Messi, Alvarez, Gonzalez

Uruguay possible starting lineup: Richet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Caceres, M. Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez