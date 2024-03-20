Argentinos Juniors vs Rosario Central: Juniors will aim to assert themselves quickly

In the 11th round of the Professional League Cup on March 20th, Argentinos Juniors will face off against Rosario Central. Below are the betting predictions, bookmakers’ odds, and team statistics for the upcoming match.

Argentinos Juniors vs Rosario Central

Argentinos Juniors

Standings: Argentinos Juniors have been performing relatively well this season, currently sitting in 4th place in the standings. Moreover, they are only 3 points behind the leader. Additionally, their attack has been impressive, with 17 goals scored in 10 matches.

Last matches: In their previous match, Argentinos Juniors secured three points with a 2-1 victory over Himnasia i Tiro. Overall, in their last 5 matches, Argentinos Juniors have secured 3 victories and one defeat. During these matches, the team scored 9 goals while conceding 5 goals. The team is currently on a 3-match unbeaten streak. However, defensive issues persist, with 10 goals conceded during this period.

Injuries: No injuries.

Team condition: In recent matches, the team has been in a favorable position, with chances to compete for the top spot. However, matches against Rosario Central have not been favorable for the team. Out of their last 5 encounters, they have lost 3 and won 2. Argentinos Juniors are expected to adopt an attacking approach, aiming to narrow the gap with the tournament leader.

Rosario Central

Standings: Rosario Central is not in contention for top positions in the current tournament, currently sitting in 8th place in the table. Overall, Rosario Central has struggled to score goals consistently, with only 7 goals scored in 10 matches.

Recent matches: In their most recent outing, Rosario Central achieved their objective by defeating Douglas Haig in a penalty shootout during the Argentine Cup. In their last 5 matches, the team has secured 2 victories. However, overall, the team’s performance has lacked consistency. Additionally, Rosario Central has conceded 10 goals in 10 matches, indicating that their defense cannot be considered solid.

Injuries: No injuries.

Team condition: Currently, Rosario Central is facing challenges and is struggling to achieve significant objectives. The team’s performance has been inconsistent, particularly against stronger opponents. Scoring goals has been a significant challenge for Rosario Central, especially in their recent matches. They have only scored 3 goals in their last 5 games while conceding 4 goals. It is evident that Rosario Central will adopt a defensive approach in the upcoming match and look to capitalize on counterattacks to create scoring opportunities.

Betting stats:

Argentinos Juniors are unbeaten in their last 3 matches.

On average, Rosario Central scores less than one goal per match.

In the last head-to-head meeting, Rosario Central won 3-1.

Prediction and betting

Bookmakers’ odds: Argentinos Juniors is the clear favorite ahead of the upcoming game. On his victory bets are accepted at odds of 1.91. A draw is priced at 3.30, and the opponent’s victory – at a modest 4.23.

Prediction: The hosts are definitely stronger than their opponents and will clearly try to catch up to the leaders. The visitors have noticeable difficulties with implementation, and the defense often makes mistakes.

Bet: Argentinos Juniors win in the 1st half for 2.54.

Prediction: The more difficult prediction is that both sides will score in this match.

Bet: Both to score at 2.11