Arsenal vs Brentford: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal has the opportunity to climb to the top of the Premier League table if they secure a victory against Brentford on Saturday.

Emirates Stadium, London

The Gunners demonstrated their strength with a resounding 6-0 triumph over Sheffield United earlier this week, showcasing Mikel Arteta’s side’s determination to challenge both Liverpool and Manchester City.

With Liverpool and Manchester City set to face off in a highly anticipated match on Sunday, Arsenal could capitalize on any potential dropped points by securing a win against Brentford.

A victory would position Arsenal at the top of the table before that pivotal match, and the signs are encouraging. They have emerged victorious in eight of their last ten home games, scoring 27 goals in the process. Conversely, Brentford has only managed to win two of their last ten away matches, heightening concerns about their prospects in a relegation battle.

Arsenal vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 9 March 2024

Saturday, 9 March 2024 Kick-off Time : 17:30 UK Time

: 17:30 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brentford

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO

SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Arsenal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream from outside your country:

Arsenal vs Brentford predicted lineups

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Brentford possible starting lineup: Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Ajer; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Wissa, Toney

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.