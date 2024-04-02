Arsenal vs Luton Town Timeline: Head to Head, Lineups, Kick-off time

Arsenal and Luton Town are set to face off in the 31st round of the English Premier League. Despite a busy schedule in the Premier League, Arsenal recently played a crucial match against Man City, so they now have another game ahead. However, their upcoming opponent, Luton Town, is perceived to be less challenging for Arteta’s team.

Arsenal faced a tough match against Manchester City a couple of days ago. The Citizens dominated the proceedings, maintaining possession of the ball. The Gunners relied on counterattacks and even came close to scoring. However, the match ended in a goalless draw. As a result, Liverpool now leads the championship race, holding a two-point advantage over Arsenal.

Following their draw with Man City, Arsenal ended their winning streak. The team has shown strong confidence, scoring frequently and controlling the game. However, the same cannot be said for Luton Town. They are currently fighting for survival, sitting in 18th place and trailing Nottingham Forest only by additional parameters.

In recent matches, Luton Town has alternated between draws and defeats. They secured points against other bottom-table opponents, drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. However, in this upcoming game, Luton Town faces tough odds. Arsenal is in the championship race, and in a match like this, they simply cannot afford to drop points.

Arsenal vs Luton Town date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 Kick-off Time : 19:30 UK Time

Emirates Stadium, London Referee: Craig Pawson

Where to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2 USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Arsenal vs Luton Town predicted lineups

Arsenal: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

Luton Town: Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Johnson; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris, Woodrow.

Arsenal vs Luton Town Head to Head

Date Match Competition 05 Dec 2023 Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal Premier League 26 Dec 1991 Luton Town 1-0 Arsenal League Division One 27 Aug 1991 Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town League Division One 08 Dec 1990 Luton Town 1-1 Arsenal League Division One 29 Aug 1990 Arsenal 2-1 Luton Town League Division One

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.