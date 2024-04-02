Arsenal vs Luton Town Timeline: Head to Head, Lineups, Kick-off time

Arsenal and Luton Town are set to face off in the 31st round of the English Premier League. Despite a busy schedule in the Premier League, Arsenal recently played a crucial match against Man City, so they now have another game ahead. However, their upcoming opponent, Luton Town, is perceived to be less challenging for Arteta’s team.
Arsenal faced a tough match against Manchester City a couple of days ago. The Citizens dominated the proceedings, maintaining possession of the ball. The Gunners relied on counterattacks and even came close to scoring. However, the match ended in a goalless draw. As a result, Liverpool now leads the championship race, holding a two-point advantage over Arsenal.
Following their draw with Man City, Arsenal ended their winning streak. The team has shown strong confidence, scoring frequently and controlling the game. However, the same cannot be said for Luton Town. They are currently fighting for survival, sitting in 18th place and trailing Nottingham Forest only by additional parameters.
In recent matches, Luton Town has alternated between draws and defeats. They secured points against other bottom-table opponents, drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. However, in this upcoming game, Luton Town faces tough odds. Arsenal is in the championship race, and in a match like this, they simply cannot afford to drop points.
Arsenal vs Luton Town date & kick-off time
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 3 April 2024
- Kick-off Time: 19:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London
- Referee: Craig Pawson
Where to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town
- UK: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
- USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Arsenal vs Luton Town predicted lineups
Arsenal: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.
Luton Town: Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Johnson; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris, Woodrow.
Arsenal vs Luton Town Head to Head
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05 Dec 2023
|Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal
|Premier League
|26 Dec 1991
|Luton Town 1-0 Arsenal
|League Division One
|27 Aug 1991
|Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town
|League Division One
|08 Dec 1990
|Luton Town 1-1 Arsenal
|League Division One
|29 Aug 1990
|Arsenal 2-1 Luton Town
|League Division One
How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.