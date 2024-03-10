Arsenal vs Porto: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Galeno’s stunning late goal has added pressure on Arsenal ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Porto on Tuesday. Despite entering the first leg with momentum, Arsenal fell to Sergio Conceicao’s well-organized Porto side, setting the stage for an intense rematch in north London.

Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal aim to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2010. Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal have been dominant in the Premier League, winning eight consecutive games, instilling confidence among supporters for a turnaround on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Porto has shown impressive form in recent weeks, highlighted by a commanding 5-0 victory over Benfica, thrusting them into contention for the Primeira Liga title. They extended their winning streak to six matches across all competitions over the weekend.

Arsenal vs Porto date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 Kick-off Time : 20:00 UK Time

: 20:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs Porto

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: ViX, Paramount+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

Arsenal vs Porto predicted lineups

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3):Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Porto predicted lineup (4-4-2):Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Conceicao, Varela, Gonzalez, Galeno; Pepe, Evanilson.

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.