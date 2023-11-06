Arsenal vs Sevilla live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Arsenal will be looking to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stage when they face Sevilla at the Emirates on Wednesday night. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Arsenal vs Sevilla live stream.

Emirates Stadium, London

Following a loss to Lens on matchday two, the Gunners bounced back with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sevilla a fortnight ago. This victory propelled them to the top of Group B, and another win on Wednesday would likely secure their place in the last-16.

Mikel Arteta will be expecting a strong response from his team after their narrow 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

Sevilla, who are in third place in the group, started their Champions League campaign with back-to-back draws against Lens and PSV before their recent loss to Arsenal. They are currently mid-table in La Liga and head to north London following a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

When does Arsenal vs Sevilla kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Is Arsenal vs Sevilla on TV?

UK: discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TNT Sports 2 USA: ViX, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+, Univision NOW

ViX, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+, Univision NOW Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Spain: Movistar+

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla live

Arsenal vs Sevilla Predicted lineups & Team News

Both Arsenal and Sevilla are dealing with significant injuries to key players that could impact their squad depth and performance. Arsenal is without their prolific forward, Gabriel Jesus, due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, midfielder Thomas Partey is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury. While midfielder E. Smith Rowe and Timber are in the process of recovering from injuries, their return dates remain uncertain.

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): David Raya (GK); White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kiwior; Vieira, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli

Sevilla, on the other hand, is grappling with injuries to key players as well. Midfielder Fernando is dealing with a back injury, and defender Marcão is sidelined with a hamstring injury. An unspecified injury to Sergio Ramos has further complicated their situation. Both teams will need to navigate their upcoming fixtures while managing these injury setbacks.

Sevilla predicted lineup (4-3-3): Nyland (GK); Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Sow, Soumare, Rakitic; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos