Arsenal vs West Ham: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal and West Ham are set to clash in the 19th round of the English Premier League. Both teams have shown inconsistent performances recently, oscillating between different outcomes. However, the preference leans towards Arsenal in this match.

Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal hasn’t encountered easy opponents lately, notably in their game against Luton Town in early December, where Arteta’s team narrowly avoided a setback with a close scoreline of 4-3. Subsequently, they faced tough Premier League matches: a 0-1 loss to Aston Villa, a 2-0 win against Brighton, and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. Additionally, they shared points with PSV in the recent Champions League final round, ending in a 1-1 draw.

Before this sequence, Arsenal was nearly unbeatable, showcasing a strong performance and positioning themselves as contenders for the league title. Presently, they top the league standings with 40 points, just one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa.

West Ham, currently positioned outside the European Cup spots, holds the sixth position with 30 points, trailing their competitors above by only four points. The team’s consistency has been lacking, although they’ve shown improvement lately with notable victories: a 2-1 win against Tottenham, a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton, and a 2-0 triumph against Manchester United.

Anticipating this fixture, West Ham won’t easily succumb to defeat. They’ve shown an upturn in their performance, displaying confidence in recent games. Arsenal has faced challenges, dropping points in recent matches. Therefore, rather than predicting a winner, both teams are expected to score.

Arsenal vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Thursday, 28 December 2023

Thursday, 28 December 2023 Kick-off Time : 20:15 UK Time

Where to watch Arsenal vs West Ham

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Subscribers can also access the game’s live stream through the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Arsenal vs West Ham predicted lineups

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

