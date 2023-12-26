Arsenal vs West Ham: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal and West Ham are set to clash in the 19th round of the English Premier League. Both teams have shown inconsistent performances recently, oscillating between different outcomes. However, the preference leans towards Arsenal in this match.
Arsenal hasn’t encountered easy opponents lately, notably in their game against Luton Town in early December, where Arteta’s team narrowly avoided a setback with a close scoreline of 4-3. Subsequently, they faced tough Premier League matches: a 0-1 loss to Aston Villa, a 2-0 win against Brighton, and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. Additionally, they shared points with PSV in the recent Champions League final round, ending in a 1-1 draw.
Before this sequence, Arsenal was nearly unbeatable, showcasing a strong performance and positioning themselves as contenders for the league title. Presently, they top the league standings with 40 points, just one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa.
West Ham, currently positioned outside the European Cup spots, holds the sixth position with 30 points, trailing their competitors above by only four points. The team’s consistency has been lacking, although they’ve shown improvement lately with notable victories: a 2-1 win against Tottenham, a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton, and a 2-0 triumph against Manchester United.
Anticipating this fixture, West Ham won’t easily succumb to defeat. They’ve shown an upturn in their performance, displaying confidence in recent games. Arsenal has faced challenges, dropping points in recent matches. Therefore, rather than predicting a winner, both teams are expected to score.
Arsenal vs West Ham date & kick-off time
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Thursday, 28 December 2023
- Kick-off Time: 20:15 UK Time
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London
Where to watch Arsenal vs West Ham
The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Subscribers can also access the game’s live stream through the Amazon Prime Video app and website.
Arsenal vs West Ham predicted lineups
Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen
How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.