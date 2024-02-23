Watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming free 2024

The Premier League action resumes this weekend with Nottingham Forest facing Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa Park, Birmingham

Currently sitting in 16th place in the Premier League standings, Nottingham Forest hasn’t showcased their best form this season. However, they come into this fixture with confidence following a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United last week.

Aston Villa, occupying fourth place in the league table, has been in impressive form this season. Coming off a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game, the hosts will aim to replicate their success in this weekend’s encounter.

When is the Aston Villa vs Nottingham game on TV?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

What channel is Aston Villa vs Nottingham on

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App

nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Aston Villa vs Nottingham streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Aston Villa live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Predicted lineups

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Ramsey, Tielemans, Bailey; Watkins.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Nuno Tavares; Dominguez, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.