Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

A pivotal match in the Premier League’s Top 4 race unfolds as Aston Villa plays host to Tottenham at Villa Park.

Villa Park, Birmingham

With anticipation building for this enticing fixture, the clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham promises to be fiercely competitive, likely brimming with goals from both sides.

The outcome of this encounter holds significant implications for the race to secure a Top 4 finish in the Premier League by season’s end. Both teams have recently showcased a penchant for high-scoring matches, setting the stage for a thrilling back-and-forth contest from the opening whistle.

When does Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham on TV

UK: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD USA: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Tottenham Hotspur live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.