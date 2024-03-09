Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

HomeFootball on TV

A pivotal match in the Premier League’s Top 4 race unfolds as Aston Villa plays host to Tottenham at Villa Park.

Villa Park, Birmingham
With anticipation building for this enticing fixture, the clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham promises to be fiercely competitive, likely brimming with goals from both sides.

The outcome of this encounter holds significant implications for the race to secure a Top 4 finish in the Premier League by season’s end. Both teams have recently showcased a penchant for high-scoring matches, setting the stage for a thrilling back-and-forth contest from the opening whistle.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off?

  • Competition: English Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, March 10, 2024
  • Kick-off: 13:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham on TV

  • UK: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
  • USA: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Tottenham Hotspur live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Aston Villa vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Moreno; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Tielemans; Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

