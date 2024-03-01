Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

On Sunday, March 3rd, Athletic Bilbao will face FC Barcelona in a La Liga match for the 27th round of fixtures.

San Mames Barria, Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao has showcased impressive goal-scoring prowess, netting 46 goals in 26 games. Their defensive record is equally commendable, having conceded only 26 goals and secured 12 clean sheets. Currently occupying the fifth position in La Liga, Bilbao has accumulated 49 points from 14 wins, seven draws, and five losses, trailing just three points behind Atletico Madrid, who hold the final Champions League spot. The home team will be eager to secure all three points to enhance their position.

FC Barcelona has amassed 57 points so far, trailing league leaders Real Madrid by eight points. In the last five encounters between these teams, Barcelona has emerged victorious in four matches, with Bilbao managing just one win. Barcelona has faced inconsistency in away games this season, making it imperative for them to secure a victory in this fixture. Doing so will not only apply pressure on their rivals but also keep their hopes alive for clinching the league title.

What time does Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024. The kick-off time is set for 20:00 UK Time.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream, then you’re in luck. Several options are available to you, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1 USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar+

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona predicted XI

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, Alex; Guruzeta

Barcelona Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen(GK); Cancelo, Cubarsi, Araujo, Kounde; Gundogan, Christensen, De Jong; Felix, Lewandowski, Yamal

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on Barcelona highlights page.