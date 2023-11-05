Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Here’s how to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Celtic live stream online, wherever you are. The Tuesday night game at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid carries significant importance for both teams.

A win for Atletico Madrid would bring them closer to advancing to the next phase, while Celtic, with only one point from the first three rounds, needs to perform exceptionally to stay in contention for a top-two finish in the group. While the La Liga side is considered a strong favourite to win, the Scottish team must search for opportunities because, ultimately, securing one point may leave Celtic at a considerable disadvantage in the group standings. When does Atletico Madrid vs Celtic kick off? Competition: UEFA Champions League

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celtic UK: discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Where and how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celtic live Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile. Worldwide: ExpressVPN! (Free Trial) US only: Watch ESPN+ USA & Canada: FuboTV free 7-day trial

Team News & Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid is facing challenges with several players sidelined. Ivo Grbic, Thomas Lemar, Samuel Lino, and Vitolo are dealing with injuries and won’t be available for Tuesday’s match. Memphis Depay and Reinildo Mandava’s participation is uncertain due to their questionable status.

Atletico Madrid (predicted lineup): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina Lucero, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Javi Galán, Álvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann.

Celtic is also contending with injury issues. They will have to manage without Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, James McCarthy, and Marco Tilio on Tuesday. Steven Welsh has recently returned to training, and there’s a possibility he might be fit to play. However, since the youngster hasn’t played since August, it seems unlikely that he will get the chance to feature at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Celtic (predicted lineup): Joe Hart, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor, Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma.