Barcelona vs Getafe live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Barcelona’s struggle to defend their La Liga title continues as they face Getafe at Montjuic on Saturday afternoon.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Xavi’s team trails Real Madrid by eight points at the top of the La Liga table, despite winning three of their last four matches in Spain. However, they remain just two points behind second-placed Girona, keeping the runners-up position within reach.

Although the Champions League draw against Napoli on Wednesday didn’t lift spirits, Barcelona still holds its destiny in its own hands as it prepares for a challenging domestic clash against Getafe.

Getafe, currently in tenth place, have lost only once in their last five games and managed to hold Barcelona to a 0-0 draw earlier in the season.

What time does Barcelona vs Getafe kick off?

The match between Barcelona and Getafe is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024. The kick-off time is set for 15:15 UK Time.

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Sat, February 24, 2024

Sat, February 24, 2024 Kick-off: 15:15 UK Time

15:15 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Getafe live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Getafe live stream, then you’re in luck. Several options are available to you, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: LaLigaTV

LaLigaTV USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Read more football features: Watch football highlights | World Cup Winners List | Live Football Scores | Primera Division Standings

Watch the Barcelona vs Getafe live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Barcelona live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile. If you’re a football fan living abroad, you may have experienced frustration trying to watch your favorite team play live due to regional restrictions. This can be particularly frustrating when a big match like Barcelona vs Getafe is coming up. Thankfully, there’s a solution that allows you to watch the match live from anywhere in the world: using ExpressVPN.

To use ExpressVPN to watch the match live, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app on your device. Connect to a server in a location where the match is being broadcasted. For example, if the match is being broadcasted in the UK, connect to a UK server. Once connected, visit the website or app where the match is being broadcasted and start watching live.

Barcelona vs Getafe predicted XI

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, I Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, F de Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Pedri

Getafe possible starting lineup: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Milla, Alena; Mayoral, Mata

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on Barcelona highlights page.