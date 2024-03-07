Barcelona vs Mallorca live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Barcelona will ascend to second place in La Liga if they win against Mallorca on Friday night.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

There were doubts about how Barcelona would fare following Xavi’s announcement of his departure at the end of the season. However, despite this news, the Catalans have managed to maintain an unbeaten streak. Although their performances, aside from the 4-0 win against Getafe, have not been entirely convincing, they cannot be discounted from the title race just yet.

Currently, Barcelona trails leaders Real Madrid by eight points, with a highly anticipated clash between the two teams scheduled next month in the capital.

Xavi’s team must continue winning to remain in contention. However, they face a challenging encounter against a resilient Mallorca side that has secured safety from relegation and recently advanced to the Copa del Rey final. With Javier Aguirre, who previously achieved success at Osasuna in the early 2000s, leading the way, Mallorca poses a formidable challenge for Barcelona.

What time does Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Mallorca is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024. The kick-off time is set for 20:00 UK Time.

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Fri, March 8, 2024

Fri, March 8, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Mallorca live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Mallorca live stream, then you’re in luck. Several options are available to you, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1 USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga

Barcelona vs Mallorca predicted XI

Barca predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Christense, Fermin, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Mallorca predicted lineup (5-4-1): Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, Costa; Sanchez, Samu, Darder, Rodriguez; Muriqi.

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.