Barcelona vs Napoli live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

The stage is set in Catalonia as Barcelona welcomes Napoli for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

In the previous encounter three weeks ago, the two teams, both struggling in their respective domestic leagues, played to a 1-1 draw in Naples. While Barcelona dominated large portions of the match, they were held back by a well-executed goal from Victor Osimhen.

Despite remaining undefeated since Xavi announced his departure at the end of the season, Barcelona’s performances have been less than stellar. They continue to grind out results without producing standout displays.

Similarly, Napoli, under Francesco Calzona’s guidance, has seen a slight improvement, but their quest for European qualification next season remains challenging.

What time does Barcelona vs Napoli kick off?

The match between Barcelona and Napoli is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The kick-off time is set for 20:00 UK Time.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tue, March 12, 2024

Tue, March 12, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Napoli live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Napoli live stream, then you’re in luck. Several options are available to you, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+ USA: Univision NOW, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

Univision NOW, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, TUDN.com Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+

Read more football features: Watch football highlights | World Cup Winners List | Live Football Scores | Primera Division Standings

Watch the Barcelona vs Napoli live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Barcelona live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile. If you’re a football fan living abroad, you may have experienced frustration trying to watch your favorite team play live due to regional restrictions. This can be particularly frustrating when a big match like Barcelona vs Napoli is coming up. Thankfully, there’s a solution that allows you to watch the match live from anywhere in the world: using ExpressVPN.

To use ExpressVPN to watch the match live, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app on your device. Connect to a server in the location where the match is being broadcast. For example, if the match is being broadcast in the UK, connect to a UK server. Once connected, visit the website or app where the match is being broadcast and start watching live.

Barcelona vs Napoli predicted XI

Barcelona predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; Christensen, Gundogan, Fermin; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Napoli predicted lineup (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.