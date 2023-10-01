BBC Sportscene – SPL Highlights

HomeFootball on TVBBC Sportscene - SPL Highlights

By James Gardiner
Watch BBC Scotland Sportscene highlights. Highlights from the day’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, including Motherwell v Celtic, Hibernian v Dundee, Kilmarnock v St Mirren, Rangers v Aberdeen, Ross County v Hearts, and St Johnstone v Livingston. 

All the goals and main action from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership matches.

BBC Sportscene – 30/09/2023


BBC Sportscene – 02/10/2023

Where can I watch Scottish Premiership highlights?

Browse the latest video clips and highlights for the Scottish Premier League on Time Soccer.

Is BBC Sportscene available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. BBC Sportscene will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.

James Gardiner
ABOUT ME: Meet James Gardiner, an experienced freelance sports blogger writer specialising in soccer. With a wealth of experience in the field, James currently serves as a content producer for Time Soccer, a role he has held since the beginning of 2015. EXPERTISE: With over 15 years of sports analysis expertise, James Gardiner has covered a wide range of events, from international competitions to local matches. Their insightful analysis and captivating narratives bring the world of soccer to life, offering readers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game. Stay informed and engaged with James' unique blend of analytical severity and a genuine passion for soccer.

