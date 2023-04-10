Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Benfica takes on Inter Milan.
The UEFA Champions League match Benfica vs Inter live stream is set for Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 20:00 UK time. Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica will host the event. BT Sport will air the Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Benfica vs Inter date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Where to watch Benfica vs Inter
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
- USA: Paramount+, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Where and how to watch Benfica vs Inter live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial