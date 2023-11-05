Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link

HomeFootball on TV

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are set to clash in a pivotal Champions League Group F match on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
Both teams are currently level on points, and the winner of this contest will take a significant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages. A victory in this match would propel them to the top of the group while awaiting the result of PSG’s match at San Siro.


Dortmund’s recent win against Newcastle put an end to their streak of six consecutive defeats away to English clubs. They will aim to continue their strong form at home, where they remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season. Dortmund’s experience in the Champions League makes them a formidable contender in this group.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle on TV

  • UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK
  • USA: Paramount+, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle live

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle possible lineups

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Reus, Fullkrug, Adeyemi

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

