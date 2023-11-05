Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are set to clash in a pivotal Champions League Group F match on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Both teams are currently level on points, and the winner of this contest will take a significant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages. A victory in this match would propel them to the top of the group while awaiting the result of PSG’s match at San Siro.

Dortmund’s recent win against Newcastle put an end to their streak of six consecutive defeats away to English clubs. They will aim to continue their strong form at home, where they remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season. Dortmund’s experience in the Champions League makes them a formidable contender in this group.

