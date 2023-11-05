Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are set to clash in a pivotal Champions League Group F match on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
Both teams are currently level on points, and the winner of this contest will take a significant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages. A victory in this match would propel them to the top of the group while awaiting the result of PSG’s match at San Siro.
Dortmund’s recent win against Newcastle put an end to their streak of six consecutive defeats away to English clubs. They will aim to continue their strong form at home, where they remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season. Dortmund’s experience in the Champions League makes them a formidable contender in this group.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time
- Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle on TV
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK
- USA: Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle live
Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle possible lineups
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Reus, Fullkrug, Adeyemi
Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon