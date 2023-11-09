Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch match on TV in UK today?

Bournemouth is looking to capitalize on a fatigued and injury-riddled Newcastle team to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three with a positive result this Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth sits 18th in the Premier League table with six points, just behind Luton Town on goal differential. Despite their position, Andoni Iraola’s team knows that teams positioned 16th and higher are creating a small buffer against the relegation battle, given their point totals.
On the other hand, Newcastle has shown strength in the Premier League after an early-season struggle. However, Eddie Howe’s team is now grappling with several issues. Sandro Tonali has been suspended until the start of the next season, Bruno Guimaraes is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, and Dan Burn has joined Sven Botman and others on the injury list.
The Magpies suffered a loss to Dortmund midweek, impacting their Champions League hopes. They will aim to bounce back from that defeat as they face Bournemouth.
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Bournemouth vs Newcastle date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, September 27, 2023
- Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle on TV
- UK: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, PeacockTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Predicted lineups
Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Christie, Semenyo, Sinisterra; Solanke
Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Hall; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Livramento, Gordon, Almiron