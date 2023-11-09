Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch match on TV in UK today?

Bournemouth is looking to capitalize on a fatigued and injury-riddled Newcastle team to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three with a positive result this Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Bournemouth sits 18th in the Premier League table with six points, just behind Luton Town on goal differential. Despite their position, Andoni Iraola’s team knows that teams positioned 16th and higher are creating a small buffer against the relegation battle, given their point totals.

On the other hand, Newcastle has shown strength in the Premier League after an early-season struggle. However, Eddie Howe’s team is now grappling with several issues. Sandro Tonali has been suspended until the start of the next season, Bruno Guimaraes is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, and Dan Burn has joined Sven Botman and others on the injury list.

The Magpies suffered a loss to Dortmund midweek, impacting their Champions League hopes. They will aim to bounce back from that defeat as they face Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, September 27, 2023

Saturday, September 27, 2023 Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

UK: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, PeacockTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC

SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, PeacockTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

