Brazil vs Argentina Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

One of football’s greatest international rivalries resumes after a two-year hiatus as Brazil hosts Argentina in World Cup qualifying. The anticipated clash between these football giants at the Maracana is expected to reignite the intense rivalry and offer a compelling contest between two nations eager to regain their winning momentum.

Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana), Rio de Janeiro

The powerhouse teams of South American football had their last two meetings cancelled due to various issues, including COVID-19 concerns. Despite any potential outbreaks, the Maracana will witness a showdown between two struggling nations.

Both Brazil and Argentina, traditionally dominant forces in South American football, face challenges in their current form. Brazil’s recent defeats to Uruguay and Colombia have left them without a win since September, while Argentina, fresh from their success in Qatar, experienced a setback against Uruguay in their recent match.

Brazil vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Kick-off: 00:30 UK Time

00:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana), Rio de Janeiro

Where to watch Brazil vs Argentina

UK:

USA: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX

UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play

TyC Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, Globo

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Argentina live

Brazil vs Argentina Possible Lineups

Brazil predicted lineup (4-4-2): Alisson; Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; Raphinha, Guimaraes, Andre, Martinelli; Rodrygo, Pedro.

Argentina predicted lineup (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, L Martinez, Gonzalez.