Brazil vs Argentina Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

One of football’s greatest international rivalries resumes after a two-year hiatus as Brazil hosts Argentina in World Cup qualifying. The anticipated clash between these football giants at the Maracana is expected to reignite the intense rivalry and offer a compelling contest between two nations eager to regain their winning momentum.
The powerhouse teams of South American football had their last two meetings cancelled due to various issues, including COVID-19 concerns. Despite any potential outbreaks, the Maracana will witness a showdown between two struggling nations.
Both Brazil and Argentina, traditionally dominant forces in South American football, face challenges in their current form. Brazil’s recent defeats to Uruguay and Colombia have left them without a win since September, while Argentina, fresh from their success in Qatar, experienced a setback against Uruguay in their recent match.
Brazil vs Argentina date & kick-off time
- Competition: WC Qualification South America
- Game Day: Wednesday, 22 November 2023
- Kick-off: 00:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana), Rio de Janeiro
Where to watch Brazil vs Argentina
- UK:
- USA: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX
- Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play
- Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, Globo
Where and how to watch Brazil vs Argentina live
Brazil vs Argentina Possible Lineups
Brazil predicted lineup (4-4-2): Alisson; Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; Raphinha, Guimaraes, Andre, Martinelli; Rodrygo, Pedro.
Argentina predicted lineup (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, L Martinez, Gonzalez.