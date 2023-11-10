HomeFootball on TV

Brighton vs Sheffield United live stream free: Where to watch on TV

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Brighton & Hove Albion is gearing up to face Sheffield United at the American Express Stadium in the English Premier League on Sunday. Here’s how to watch the Brighton vs Sheffield United live stream online, wherever you are.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Brighton comes into this game following a 2-0 victory over Ajax in the UEFA Europa League group stage. Goals from Spanish attacker Ansu Fati and Ivorian winger Simon Adingra secured the win for Brighton.

On the other hand, Sheffield United secured a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their recent league match. Second-half goals from attacker Cameron Archer and midfielder Oliver Norwood contributed to the win, while French midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scored for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When is Brighton vs Sheffield United on TV?

  • Competition: English Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, November 11, 2023
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

What channel is Brighton vs Sheffield United on

  • UK: 
  • USA: Peacock
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport

Brighton vs Sheffield United streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Aston Villa live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Predicted lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Fati, Lallana, Mitoma; Ferguson

Sheffield United possible starting lineup: Foderingham; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; McAtee; Traore, Archer

