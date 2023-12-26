Brighton vs Tottenham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

In the 19th round of the Premier League, Brighton will face Tottenham. Spurs have emerged from their slump and have been securing wins more frequently, but there will not be an easy victory for the visiting team.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Brighton has been performing reasonably well this season. Despite participating in the Europa League group stage, where they topped the table, the Seagulls have had fewer losses in the first half of the season. Under De Zerbi, they currently hold the ninth spot in the Premier League, merely three points away from the top 6. Their recent setbacks against Crystal Palace (1-1) and Burnley (1-1) have prevented them from climbing higher.

On the flip side, Tottenham isn’t participating in European competitions this season. Initially, they showcased impressive performances in the English league, particularly in the early months, securing victories and claiming top positions. However, injuries started accumulating, leading to a change in their situation as they began to suffer losses.

However, in the last three matches, Spurs have turned the tide, winning consistently against Newcastle (4-1), Nottingham Forest (2-0), and Everton (2-1). This streak has pushed Tottenham back into the top 4 of the league table, trailing Aston Villa by three points in third place and Arsenal by four points in second.

This seems like a challenging game for Tottenham. Brighton is a formidable opponent in the Premier League. Yet, Spurs have shown promise in recent matches, averting their downturn. Meanwhile, Brighton has faced issues with dropping points. Therefore, the home team will not emerge victorious in this encounter.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The match between Brighton and Tottenham will kick off at 7:30 PM GMT on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Amex Stadium located in Falmer, near Brighton.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham on TV

Catch Brighton vs Tottenham on Amazon Prime Video. Tune in as coverage begins at 7 PM GMT, leading up to the 7:30 PM kick-off.

For live streaming, subscribers can access the game via the Amazon Prime website or app. In the UK, a subscription to the service is priced at £8.99 per month.

Brighton vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gilmour; Adingra, Gross, Buonanotte; Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison