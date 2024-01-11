Chelsea vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, lineups

Chelsea and Fulham are set to face off in the 21st round of the EPL. Both teams experienced defeats in their recent League Cup matches, adding an element of uncertainty to their upcoming clash. Despite the setbacks, there’s a slightly higher level of confidence in Chelsea’s potential success.

Stamford Bridge, London

Analyzing Chelsea’s recent performances based on results alone suggests a solid track record with frequent victories. However, it’s worth noting that Pochettino’s squad has secured only one significant win in the past few months, notably a 2-1 triumph over Newcastle in the previous League Cup round. Other victories against opponents like Preston (4-0), Luton Town (3-2), and Crystal Palace (2-1) were against comparatively less challenging teams. The recent League Cup semi-final match against Middlesbrough showcased the Championship representative’s defensive prowess, securing a 1-0 victory against Chelsea.

In the past week, Fulham contested the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, resulting in a somewhat anticipated 1-2 defeat. Despite leading for the majority of the match, Fulham couldn’t withstand their higher-profile opponent’s late-game surge.

While Fulham has faced several losses in recent encounters, a notable victory against Arsenal (2-1) stands out. However, their standing in the EPL table remains below the midpoint, and even a victory in this round may not propel Fulham significantly up the standings.

Prediction

Anticipating a defensive approach from Fulham, mirroring Middlesbrough’s tactics, and expecting Chelsea to be cautious, the game is likely to hinge on the first goal. In this context, Chelsea is favoured to secure the win.

What time is Chelsea vs Fulham kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 13 January 2024

Saturday, 13 January 2024 Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV?

UK: discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Chelsea vs Fulham possible lineups

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Broja

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez