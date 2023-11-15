Chile vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Chile is set to host Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the key information on the Chile vs Paraguay match, including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels.

Both teams have managed just one win each in the four games played during the qualifying campaign, enduring two defeats. As it stands, the hosts hold the eighth position in the qualifying standings, trailing the visitors only on goal difference, with both teams accumulating four points.

In their previous match, the hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Venezuela. Marcelino Núñez received two yellow cards after being substituted in at the start of the second half, resulting in a one-match suspension.

On the other hand, the visitors secured their inaugural win of the qualifying campaign in the last match. Antonio Sanabria’s 69th-minute goal led Paraguay to a 1-0 victory over Bolivia at home.

What time is Chile vs Paraguay kick off?

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Friday, 17 November 2023

Friday, 17 November 2023 Kick-off: 00:30 UK Time

00:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Monumental David Arellano

How to watch Chile vs Paraguay on TV

UK:

USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Chile: Paramount+, DGO, Chilevision

Paramount+, DGO, Chilevision Paraguay: GEN

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Chile vs Paraguay predicted XI

Chile possible starting lineup: Cortes; Loyola, Diaz, Medel, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverria, Mendez; Davila, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz

Paraguay possible starting lineup: Carlos; Espinoza, Alderete, Gomez, Alonso; Villasanti, Sanchez; Villalba, Romero, Avalos; Sanabria