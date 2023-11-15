Colombia vs Brazil Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Colombia and Brazil aim to revive their CONMEBOL World Cup qualification campaigns as they clash at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Here’s all the key information on the Colombia vs Brazil match, including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels.

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez

In the previous World Cup qualifiers, Colombia faced disappointment as they missed out on securing a spot in Qatar, a setback for a nation accustomed to seeing its team among the elite. Despite being unbeaten in their last 15 matches, with ten wins and five draws, Nestor Lorenzo’s team encountered a recent streak of three consecutive draws in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Their upcoming challenge involves facing a Brazilian side that has displayed performances below expectations. Following a 1-1 draw at home against Venezuela and a painful defeat in Uruguay, the Selecao finds itself struggling in the standings. The team seems to lack chemistry, appearing more as individual players rather than a cohesive unit. Persistent defensive issues observed during the World Cup in Qatar persist, and there’s a noticeable absence of playmakers ready to step up in the absence of Neymar.

The WC Qualification South America game will be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

What time is Colombia vs Brazil kick off?

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Friday, 17 November 2023

Friday, 17 November 2023 Kick-off: 00:00 UK Time

00:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez

How to watch Colombia vs Brazil on TV

UK:

USA: Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz USA Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo

NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo Colombia: RCN Television, Caracol Play, Caracol TV, Deportes RCN En Vivo

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Colombia vs Brazil predicted XI

Colombia possible starting lineup: Montero; Mosquera, Cuesta, Sanchez, Machado; Uribe, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Dias; Borre

Brazil possible starting lineup: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Augusto; Guimaraes, Andre, Joelinton; Rodrygo, Pedro, Vinicius Jr