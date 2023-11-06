Copenhagen vs Manchester United live stream: where to watch, kick-off time

Manchester United will be looking to secure consecutive victories against Copenhagen in Group A when they face off once more in the Champions League on Wednesday night. How to watch and live stream Copenhagen vs Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.

Parken Stadium

The Red Devils secured a 1-0 win in the previous meeting at Old Trafford last month, with Harry Maguire scoring the only goal in the second half.

Erik ten Hag’s team currently sits in third place in Group A with three points, just one point behind second-placed Galatasaray. They come into this match following a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Where to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1 USA: ViX, Paramount+

ViX, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

How to live stream Copenhagen vs Manchester United online

Team News & Squads

Copenhagen will be without Mohamed Elyounoussi due to injury and William Clem, who is recovering from a broken leg. Apart from these two players, they have a full squad ready for the match, and Jelert, who missed the reverse fixture at Old Trafford due to suspension, is available.

Copenhagen possible starting lineup: Grabara; Jelert, Khocholava, Diks, Sorensen; Lerager, Falk, Claesson; Bardghji, Larsson, Goncalves

Manchester United will be without Casemiro, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Rashford, whose return to the starting XI is uncertain. Raphael Varane is also doubtful, while Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia are ruled out for the game.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Reguillon, Evans, Maguire, Wan Bissaka; Bruno, Eriksen, Mctominay; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.

