HomeFootball on TV

Cyprus vs Spain: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Spain heads into their penultimate qualifying Group A match for Euro 2024, set to face Cyprus at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday evening, already confirmed for a spot in the finals.

Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi
Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi

While the visitors, Spain, engage in a tight contest with Scotland for the top position in the group, the hosts, Cyprus, anticipate the conclusion of a dismal campaign.

Having made unsuccessful attempts to qualify for the European Championships in 15 consecutive instances, Cyprus has struggled in Group A, often being the underperforming team. There’s a looming risk of concluding yet another unsuccessful preliminary campaign with the unenviable title of having the worst defensive record across the continent.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Cyprus vs Spain date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Thursday, 16 November 2023
  • Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi

Where to watch Cyprus vs Spain

  • UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
  • Cyprus: RIK 1

Where and how to watch Cyprus vs Spain live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Spain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Predicted lineups

Cyprus possible starting lineup: Panagi; Andreou, Karo, Kyprianou, Gogic, Ioannou; Kyriakou, Charalampous, Kousoulos; Loizou, Kastanos

Spain possible starting lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Torres, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Yamal, Morata, Oyarzabal

Cyprus vs Spain H2H

In their recent encounters, Spain emerged victorious in eight out of the last nine meetings with Cyprus, suffering just one defeat.

Their most recent clash in September resulted in a dominant 6-0 victory for the Spaniards on their home turf.

In three out of the last four matches against Cyprus, La Furia Roja scored at least six goals, showcasing their strong offensive prowess in these fixtures.

Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer