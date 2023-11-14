Cyprus vs Spain: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Spain heads into their penultimate qualifying Group A match for Euro 2024, set to face Cyprus at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday evening, already confirmed for a spot in the finals.

Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi

While the visitors, Spain, engage in a tight contest with Scotland for the top position in the group, the hosts, Cyprus, anticipate the conclusion of a dismal campaign.

Having made unsuccessful attempts to qualify for the European Championships in 15 consecutive instances, Cyprus has struggled in Group A, often being the underperforming team. There’s a looming risk of concluding yet another unsuccessful preliminary campaign with the unenviable title of having the worst defensive record across the continent.

Cyprus vs Spain date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Thursday, 16 November 2023

Thursday, 16 November 2023 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi

Where to watch Cyprus vs Spain

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España

RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España Cyprus: RIK 1

Where and how to watch Cyprus vs Spain live

Predicted lineups

Cyprus possible starting lineup: Panagi; Andreou, Karo, Kyprianou, Gogic, Ioannou; Kyriakou, Charalampous, Kousoulos; Loizou, Kastanos

Spain possible starting lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Torres, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Yamal, Morata, Oyarzabal

Cyprus vs Spain H2H

In their recent encounters, Spain emerged victorious in eight out of the last nine meetings with Cyprus, suffering just one defeat.

Their most recent clash in September resulted in a dominant 6-0 victory for the Spaniards on their home turf.

In three out of the last four matches against Cyprus, La Furia Roja scored at least six goals, showcasing their strong offensive prowess in these fixtures.