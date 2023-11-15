Denmark vs Slovenia: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Denmark and Slovenia will face each other on Friday, understanding that the victory in this matchup will secure automatic qualification for Euro 2024, ensuring a spot in the tournament with a game to spare. Here is everything you need to know about the Denmark vs Slovenia live stream.

Parken Stadium

Slovenia currently tops Euro 2024 Group H with 19 points from eight games, narrowly leading ahead of Denmark solely based on goal difference. Their crucial encounter in Copenhagen on Friday holds significant importance.

A victory for either team guarantees qualification, but a defeat would leave them susceptible, especially considering Kazakhstan holds the third spot. Kazakhstan is set to play against San Marino, anticipated to secure a win.

This match holds greater significance for Slovenia as they face Kazakhstan in the final round of fixtures. However, Denmark boasts an impressive home record, winning their last six matches on home soil. They aim to capitalize on home advantage in this crucial encounter.

Denmark vs Slovenia date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Helsingin olympiastadion

Where to watch Denmark vs Slovenia

UK: Viaplay Xtra

Viaplay Xtra USA: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Fox Soccer Plus, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Where and how to watch Denmark vs Slovenia live

Denmark vs Slovenia squads

Denmark possible starting lineup: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Christensen, Andersen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Jensen; Lindstrom, Poulsen, Daramy

Slovenia possible starting lineup: Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko