Egypt vs Djibouti Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel

Check out how to watch Egypt vs Djibouti in the WC Qualification Africa, including TV details and kick-off time.

Cairo International Stadium

The WC Qualification Africa match Egypt vs Djibouti live stream is set for Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 16:00 UK time. Cairo International Stadium will host the event. Sport TV4 will air the WC Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Egypt vs Ethiopia date & kick-off time

Competition: WC Qualification Africa

WC Qualification Africa Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Stadium: Cairo International Stadium

Where to watch Egypt vs Ethiopia

UK:

USA:

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4 Egypt: ON Time Sports

Where and how to watch Egypt vs Djibouti live

