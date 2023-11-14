HomeFootball on TV

Egypt vs Djibouti Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Check out how to watch Egypt vs Djibouti in the WC Qualification Africa, including TV details and kick-off time.

Cairo International Stadium
Cairo International Stadium

The WC Qualification Africa match Egypt vs Djibouti live stream is set for Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 16:00 UK time. Cairo International Stadium will host the event. Sport TV4 will air the WC Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Egypt vs Ethiopia date & kick-off time

  • Competition: WC Qualification Africa
  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Kick-off: 16:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Cairo International Stadium

Where to watch Egypt vs Ethiopia

  • UK: 
  • USA: 
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4 
  • Egypt: ON Time Sports

Where and how to watch Egypt vs Djibouti live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Egypt live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
