Finland vs Northern Ireland Live stream: TV channel, free on TV

The host team in this Euro 2024 Qualifier is experiencing a tough stretch, losing three consecutive matches and scoring only one goal in these fixtures.

Helsingin olympiastadion

Previously, Finland had an impressive run, securing victories in four consecutive matches. They defeated Kazakhstan, San Marino, Slovenia, and their upcoming opponents, Northern Ireland.

Finland has already secured a spot in the play-offs for Euro 2024 qualification due to their performance in the UEFA Nations League. They are unable to surpass Denmark or Slovenia for a top-two finish in the group.

Northern Ireland, as a UK nation, cannot qualify for Euro 2024, managing only six points in Group H, which was achieved through victories over San Marino.

In recent international fixtures, Northern Ireland has won only three out of their last ten matches, suffering defeat in the other seven. They are positioned to finish in fifth place in their group standings.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Finland vs Northern Ireland date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

17:00 UK time Stadium: Helsingin olympiastadion

Where to watch Finland vs Northern Ireland

UK: Viaplay Sports 1

Viaplay Sports 1 USA: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Finland: YLE TV2C More Suomi

Where and how to watch Finland vs Northern Ireland live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Finland vs Northern Ireland squads

Finland possible starting lineup: Hradecky; Jensen, Hoskonen, Ivanov; Soiri, Kairinen, Kamara, Hakans; Pukki, Kallman, Taylor

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, McNair, Ballard, Lewis; Smyth, Thompson, Saville, Lyon, Taylor; Magennis