Fulham vs Sheffield United: live stream links, TV channel, kick-off time

Fulham is set to host struggling Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday, and all indications point towards a potential morale-boosting win for Marco Silva’s side.

Craven Cottage, London

Following their recent defeat at home to Chelsea, Fulham has encountered a challenging start to the season, having lost three out of their first seven games. Their goal-scoring record also presents a concern, as they are currently among the lowest-scoring teams in the top flight, netting only five goals so far. While replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic was always going to be a tall order, Silva’s team seems to have a balance issue. The hope now lies in the likes of Carlos Vinicius or Raul Jimenez to step up and deliver, even if they can replicate half of Mitrovic’s output.

On the other hand, Sheffield United finds themselves in a state of disarray, having suffered three consecutive losses and conceding a total of 12 goals in the process. Their 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle dealt a severe blow to Paul Heckingbottom’s side, and their performance in the 2-0 defeat against West Ham last weekend was below par. The Blades are yet to secure a victory in the Premier League this season, and this upcoming match is precisely the type they must win to assert their presence back in the top tier.

Fulham vs Sheffield United date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 7 October 2023

Saturday, 7 October 2023 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Craven Cottage, London

How to watch Fulham vs Sheffield United on TV

The Premier League TV rights in the UK are divided among Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime this season. Sky holds the rights to 128 matches, TNT to 52, and Amazon will broadcast 20 games. While all 380 fixtures are aired live in other parts of the world, our helpful guide can assist you in finding out how to watch regardless of where you are located.

UK:

USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch Fulham live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Fulham live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Fulham Key Players:

Carlos Vinicius leads Fulham in scoring with one goal, achieved from three shots in seven league games.

Andreas Pereira is also a joint top scorer for Fulham this season, having scored one goal from two shots at an average of 0.3 per game across seven league appearances.

Harrison Reed is the top assist provider for Fulham, registering one assist in seven games, ranking 29th in the league.

Sheffield United Key Players: