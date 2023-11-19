Greece vs France: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Following their historic biggest-ever win, France concludes an impeccable Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by traveling to Athens to face Greece on Tuesday night.

OPAP Arena, Athens

France continues its relentless performance even after securing its spot for next year’s Euros. Their remarkable 14-0 victory against Gibraltar in the last game showed their determination not to take any match lightly. While France might consider trying out new players in this upcoming clash, they previously opted for their first-choice lineup against Gibraltar, suggesting minimal changes in the lineup. France aims to finish their qualifying campaign on a high note.

Greece remains in contention for a spot in next year’s Euros, but their recent loss against the Netherlands arrived at an inopportune moment. Currently, in the third spot with three points behind the second-placed Netherlands, Greece faces an uphill battle. They need a win against France and rely on the Netherlands losing against Gibraltar, a team that hasn’t scored a goal and conceded 35 in seven games, making their qualification hopes challenging.

Greece vs France date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: OPAP Arena, Athens

Where to watch Greece vs France

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport France: TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1

TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1 Greece: Alpha TV

Where and how to watch the Greece vs France live

Greece vs France starting XI

Greece Predicted lineup: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Koulierakis, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Masouras, Bakasetas, Mantalos; Giakoumakis, Ioannidis

France Predicted lineup: Samba; Clauss, Saliba, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Thuram