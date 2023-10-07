Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fans will gather at the Emirates Stadium for Sunday’s highly anticipated Premier League match, as Arsenal host the reigning champions Manchester City at their North London home.

Emirates Stadium

Arsenal currently sit in third place in the Premier League standings and have shown promise this season. However, they suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Lens in their previous match and will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is leading the league but hasn’t been in peak form this season. They recently defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League and will confidently approach this fixture.

Arsenal vs Manchester City date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 8 October 2023

Sunday, 8 October 2023 Kick-off Time : 16:30 BST

: 16:30 BST Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London Referee: M. Oliver

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City

For viewers in the UK, the Arsenal vs. Man City match will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will begin after Brighton’s game with Liverpool earlier in the afternoon.

Subscribers can also watch the match live online through the Sky Go app.

For real-time updates and expert analysis, you can follow the action on matchday through Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring insights from Simon Collings at the venue.

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Arsenal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream from outside your country:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom. Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.

Team news & lineups

Arsenal’s winger Bukayo Saka is uncertain for the upcoming match after sustaining an injury during the Champions League loss to Lens. Gabriel Martinelli is also expected to remain sidelined due to a hamstring problem.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus

On the other side, Manchester City will be without midfielder Rodri, who is serving the final game of a three-match suspension. Bernardo Silva is available after returning to the squad in midweek, but John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne are ruled out.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

How can I watch the match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.