How to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Bayern Munich enters the match against Galatasaray with high momentum following their impressive victory over rivals Dortmund.

Allianz Arena, Munchen
The hosts are eager to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Galatasaray is seeking another miraculous performance, similar to their win at Trafford. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between the two teams.


Bayern Munich is in excellent form at the moment, and the addition of Harry Kane during the summer has significantly boosted their attack. The Englishman has elevated their offensive capabilities to a new level, resulting in impressive performances. Despite Galatasaray’s strong showings, we anticipate a victory for the hosts with plenty of goals scored.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munchen

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray

  • UK: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App
  • USA: Paramount+, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

