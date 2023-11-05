How to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Bayern Munich enters the match against Galatasaray with high momentum following their impressive victory over rivals Dortmund.

The hosts are eager to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Galatasaray is seeking another miraculous performance, similar to their win at Trafford. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between the two teams.

Bayern Munich is in excellent form at the moment, and the addition of Harry Kane during the summer has significantly boosted their attack. The Englishman has elevated their offensive capabilities to a new level, resulting in impressive performances. Despite Galatasaray’s strong showings, we anticipate a victory for the hosts with plenty of goals scored.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munchen

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray

UK: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

