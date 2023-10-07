Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Liverpool’s final game before the international break takes them on the road to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Both Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion were in Europa League action on Thursday night. Liverpool managed to secure a victory against Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield after initially facing a two-goal deficit. Meanwhile, Brighton earned their first point in European football with a 2-2 draw against Marseille.

Both teams are coming into this Premier League clash after facing defeats in their previous league fixtures. Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham, and the match was marred by controversial VAR decisions. On the other hand, Brighton was on the receiving end of a 6-1 thrashing by Aston Villa.

What time does Brighton vs Liverpool kick off?

This is a match of English Premier League, Matchday 8, Season 2023/2024

KICK-OFF at 14:00 (GMT) on 8th October 2023

The referee for this match is A. Taylor

The game will be played at The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel

Australia – Optus Sport

Cameroon – SuperSport

Canada – fuboTV Canada

Nigeria – SuperSport

South Africa – SuperSport

United Kingdom – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States – Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Brighton vs Liverpool from outside your country:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom. Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.

Brighton vs Liverpool projected lineups

Brighton predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey; Gross, Gilmour; March, Welbeck, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.