How to watch France vs Gibraltar: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

France is set to host bottom-placed Gibraltar at Allianz Riviera, Nice’s home ground, in the first of their last two Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Despite Didier Deschamps’ team having already secured qualification for the continental event, a strong performance is anticipated in front of the home supporters.

Allianz Riviera, Nice

France has emerged victorious in all six of their qualifying matches, whereas Gibraltar has suffered defeats in all six of theirs. The French team possesses the quality and skill set to secure a comfortable win. Observing how the opposition approaches and strategizes against them will be intriguing.

Gibraltar is yet to register a goal against any team in these qualifiers, while France has only conceded one goal and netted 13. This matchup features two contrasting sides. Deschamp’s team acts as an unstoppable force with a ferocious attacking lineup comprising Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Dembele, Theo, and more. Witnessing how Gibraltar’s defence attempts to contain France’s offensive prowess will be captivating.

France vs Gibraltar date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Allianz Riviera, Nice

Where to watch France vs Gibraltar

UK:

USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport France: Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live

Where and how to watch France vs Gibraltar live

France vs Gibraltar starting XI

France Predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Wesley Fofana, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

Gibraltar Predicted lineup (4-5-1): Coleing; Sergeant, Roy Chipolina, Lopes, Olivero, Britto; Hernandez, Pozo, Ronan, Casciaro; Coombes