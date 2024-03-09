How to watch Milan vs Empoli on TV: Channel, Live stream

AC Milan aims to maintain its recent momentum and remain competitive in the top-two race as it hosts relegation-threatened Empoli at San Siro on Sunday afternoon. The hosts currently occupy the third position in the standings with 56 points, while the visitors sit in 14th place with only 25 points.
Stefano Pioli’s team enters this match following a 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at San Siro during the midweek. Before that, Noah Okafor’s late goal secured a win for the Rossoneri against Lazio in Rome, despite playing with a numerical advantage for almost the entire second half.
While AC Milan has been in good form recently, the same cannot be said for Empoli, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cagliari last week. They remain dangerously close to the relegation zone, with only two points separating them from the bottom three. Davide Nicola leads the team’s efforts to avoid relegation, and they have managed to collect 12 points from the seven games since his appointment.
Where is Milan vs Empoli playing?
- Competition: Italian Serie A
- Game Day: Sunday, March 10, 2024
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK time
- Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano
Is Milan vs Empoli on TV?
- UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
- USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
- Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Milan vs Empoli Squads
Milan Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor; Giroud
Empoli Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Caprile; Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Gyasi, Maleh, Marin, Cacace; Zurkowski, Cambiaghi; Niang