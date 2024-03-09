How to watch Milan vs Empoli on TV: Channel, Live stream

AC Milan aims to maintain its recent momentum and remain competitive in the top-two race as it hosts relegation-threatened Empoli at San Siro on Sunday afternoon. The hosts currently occupy the third position in the standings with 56 points, while the visitors sit in 14th place with only 25 points.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Stefano Pioli’s team enters this match following a 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at San Siro during the midweek. Before that, Noah Okafor’s late goal secured a win for the Rossoneri against Lazio in Rome, despite playing with a numerical advantage for almost the entire second half.

While AC Milan has been in good form recently, the same cannot be said for Empoli, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cagliari last week. They remain dangerously close to the relegation zone, with only two points separating them from the bottom three. Davide Nicola leads the team’s efforts to avoid relegation, and they have managed to collect 12 points from the seven games since his appointment.

You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

Where is Milan vs Empoli playing?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

14:00 UK time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Is Milan vs Empoli on TV?

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Where and how to watch Milan vs Empoli live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Milan’s live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Milan vs Empoli Squads

Milan Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor; Giroud

Empoli Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Caprile; Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Gyasi, Maleh, Marin, Cacace; Zurkowski, Cambiaghi; Niang