How to watch Rennes vs Milan on TV: Channel, Live stream

In this Europa League playoff round, both Rennes and Milan will aim to secure qualification for the round of 16 in the competition.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

The French team comes into the match following a good victory in Ligue 1, in a season that hasn’t been bad overall, although they suffered a significant 3-0 defeat in the first leg of this encounter, so they will need to give their all if they want to have a chance of turning things around.

On the other hand, Stefano Pioli’s side suffered a surprising defeat in their last Serie A match, although they are well-positioned in the standings, and they obtained a comfortable advantage in the first leg, so the objective is to maintain the result and progress to the next round.

We will see what both teams are capable of, although it’s clear that for the one that gets knocked out, it will be a tough blow in the season.

You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

Where is Rennes vs Milan playing?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

17:45 UK time Stadium: Roazhon Park, Rennes

Is Rennes vs Milan on TV?

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1 USA: TUDN App, CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN USA, Paramount+

TUDN App, CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN USA, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Sky Sport 253, DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Where and how to watch Rennes vs Milan live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Milan’s live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Rennes vs Milan Squads

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda, Doué, Omari, Theate, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Matusiwa, Doué, Kalimuendo, Terrier.

Milan possible XI: Maignan, Florenzi, Kjer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Leao, Giroud.