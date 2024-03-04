How to watch Roma vs Brighton on TV: Channel, Live stream

AS Roma will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

The hosts come into this match on the back of a strong run of form, having secured four wins and one draw in their last five matches, scoring a total of 12 goals. Currently sitting fifth in Serie A with 47 points from 27 games, Roma are in good spirits, especially after a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Torino in their recent league fixture.

On the other hand, Brighton has experienced a mixed run of form, with three defeats in their last five matches along with one win and one draw. They have scored seven goals during this period but have also conceded the same number. Currently placed ninth in the Premier League with 39 points from 27 games, Brighton suffered a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in their previous outing, and manager Roberto De Zerbi will be eager to see his side return to winning ways in the upcoming match.

Roma vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

How to watch Roma vs Brighton & Hove Albion on TV

UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: ViX, Paramount+

ViX, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN Italia

Where and how to watch vs Roma vs Brighton live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch AS Roma live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Roma vs Brighton possible lineup

Roma Predicted XI: Rui Patricio; Rasmus Kristensen, Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Angelino; Bryan Cristante, Leandro Paredes, Lorenzo Pellegrino (C); Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Stephan El Shaarawy.

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI: Bart Verbruggen (GK); Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk (C), Adam Webster; Tariq Lamptey, Carlos Baleba, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinian, Simon Adingra, Pascal Gross, Evan Ferguson.