How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV: Channel, Live stream

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Follow the UEFA Europa League match Roma vs Feyenoord live stream is set for Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event.

Roma vs Feyenoord date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision NOW, UniMás TUDN App, ViX

TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision NOW, UniMás TUDN App, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Sky Sport Uno, TV8, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch AS Roma live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Roma vs Feyenoord possible lineup

Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Feyenoord possible starting lineup: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman; Stengs, Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Giménez, Paixao