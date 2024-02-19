HomeFootball on TV

How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer
Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Roma takes on Feyenoord.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma
Follow the UEFA Europa League match Roma vs Feyenoord live stream is set for Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event. The Europa League game will be broadcast live in the UK.

Roma vs Feyenoord date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Europa League
  • Game Day: Thursday, February 22, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV

  • UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
  • USA: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision NOW, UniMás TUDN App, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport Uno, TV8, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia

Roma vs Feyenoord possible lineup

Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Feyenoord possible starting lineup: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman; Stengs, Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Giménez, Paixao

