How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV: Channel, Live stream

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Roma takes on Feyenoord.
Follow the UEFA Europa League match Roma vs Feyenoord live stream is set for Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event. The Europa League game will be broadcast live in the UK.
Roma vs Feyenoord date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Game Day: Thursday, February 22, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma
How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV
- UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
- USA: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision NOW, UniMás TUDN App, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport Uno, TV8, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia
Where and how to watch vs Roma live
Roma vs Feyenoord possible lineup
Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
Feyenoord possible starting lineup: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman; Stengs, Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Giménez, Paixao