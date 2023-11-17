How to Watch Scotland vs Norway: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

HomeFootball on TV

Scotland concludes their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A campaign against Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday, aware that their first-placed destiny is no longer under their control.

Scotland has secured their place in Euro 2024 by solidifying their position in Group A, currently sitting at the second spot with 16 points and one match remaining. In their recent game against Georgia, despite trailing for most of the match, Scotland managed a 2-2 draw, thanks to Lawrence Shankland’s contribution, securing at least one point. This qualification marks Scotland’s second consecutive appearance in the competition.

On the other hand, Norway has officially missed out on qualifying for the tournament, holding the third position with 10 points. Their chances of qualifying for next year’s Euro in Germany have become highly unlikely. Their hopes were dashed after a 1-0 loss to Spain. Norway has only participated in the Euros once, back in 2000. Now, they face uncertainty and heightened pressure, needing to navigate the playoffs to secure one of the three available spots.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Sunday, 19 November 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Scotland vs Norway

  • UK: Viaplay Sports 1
  • USA: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, ViX
  • Canada:  DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport

Scotland vs Norway predicted lineups

Scotland predicted lineup: Clark; Patterson, McKenna, Taylor Porteous; McGregor, McTominay, Gilmour; Christie, Dykes, McGinn

Norway predicted lineup: Dyngeland; Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Thorstvedt, Berge, Aursnes; Bobb, Strand Larsen, Elyounoussi

