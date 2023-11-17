How to Watch Scotland vs Norway: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Scotland concludes their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A campaign against Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday, aware that their first-placed destiny is no longer under their control.

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Scotland has secured their place in Euro 2024 by solidifying their position in Group A, currently sitting at the second spot with 16 points and one match remaining. In their recent game against Georgia, despite trailing for most of the match, Scotland managed a 2-2 draw, thanks to Lawrence Shankland’s contribution, securing at least one point. This qualification marks Scotland’s second consecutive appearance in the competition.

On the other hand, Norway has officially missed out on qualifying for the tournament, holding the third position with 10 points. Their chances of qualifying for next year’s Euro in Germany have become highly unlikely. Their hopes were dashed after a 1-0 loss to Spain. Norway has only participated in the Euros once, back in 2000. Now, they face uncertainty and heightened pressure, needing to navigate the playoffs to secure one of the three available spots.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Sunday, 19 November 2023

Sunday, 19 November 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Scotland vs Norway

UK: Viaplay Sports 1

Viaplay Sports 1 USA: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, ViX

Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Scotland vs Norway live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Scotland vs Norway predicted lineups

Scotland predicted lineup: Clark; Patterson, McKenna, Taylor Porteous; McGregor, McTominay, Gilmour; Christie, Dykes, McGinn

Norway predicted lineup: Dyngeland; Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Thorstvedt, Berge, Aursnes; Bobb, Strand Larsen, Elyounoussi