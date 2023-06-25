How to Watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup on US TV: A Comprehensive Guide

The Gold Cup, CONCACAF’s premier national team tournament, showcases thrilling soccer matches featuring teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean. If you’re a fan eagerly anticipating the tournament and wondering how to catch the action on US television, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll explore the various options available for watching the Gold Cup on TV in the United States.

Where will the CONCACAF Gold Cup be held?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will be hosted in 15 different cities across the three countries. The final will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This year will be the first time the tournament has been hosted in three countries. It is also the first time the tournament has been held in Canada since 2015. The 17th edition of the Gold Cup is set to kick off on June 24th and culminate with the final match on July 16th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Here are the cities that will host games in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup:

United States: Arlington (Dallas), Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale (Miami), Glendale (Phoenix), Harrison (New York City), Houston (NRG Stadium), Houston (Shell Energy Stadium), Inglewood (Los Angeles), Paradise (Las Vegas), San Diego, Santa Clara (San Francisco/San Jose), St. Louis

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup on US TV?

When it comes to watching the Gold Cup on US TV, you have several options at your disposal. FOX Sports, Univision/Univision Deportes, and TUDN are the primary platforms where you can catch exciting soccer action. The games are also available on TUDN’s streaming service, TUDNxtra.

Whether you prefer cable or satellite TV, streaming services, or Spanish-language coverage, there is an option that suits your preferences. Stay tuned to the official Gold Cup and broadcasters’ websites to stay up-to-date with the TV schedules and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the thrilling Gold Cup matches.

Here are the channels and streaming services that will be showing the Gold Cup in the United States:

FOX Sports : For English-language coverage, FOX Sports is the primary broadcaster for the Gold Cup. Most games are aired on FS1 or FS2, while major matches like the final are typically shown on the main FOX channel.

: For English-language coverage, FOX Sports is the primary broadcaster for the Gold Cup. Most games are aired on FS1 or FS2, while major matches like the final are typically shown on the main FOX channel. Univision and TUDN : Univision and TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes) hold the Spanish-language broadcasting rights for the Gold Cup. Soccer enthusiasts who prefer an immersive experience with passionate Spanish commentary can join these channels. Both Univision and TUDN are widely available on cable and satellite TV packages. You can also stream TUDN on TUDNxtra, TUDN’s streaming service, which offers live and on-demand streaming of TUDN’s programming, including the Gold Cup.

: Univision and TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes) hold the Spanish-language broadcasting rights for the Gold Cup. Soccer enthusiasts who prefer an immersive experience with passionate Spanish commentary can join these channels. Both Univision and TUDN are widely available on cable and satellite TV packages. You can also stream TUDN on TUDNxtra, TUDN’s streaming service, which offers live and on-demand streaming of TUDN’s programming, including the Gold Cup. ViX : Launched in 2022, ViX, a relatively new streaming service associated with TelevisaUnivision, also offers Spanish-language tournament coverage. ViX offers both free and premium tiers and focuses exclusively on Spanish-language content. In addition to Gold Cup coverage, ViX includes select games from UEFA club and international competitions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil matches, and the entire Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues.

: Launched in 2022, ViX, a relatively new streaming service associated with TelevisaUnivision, also offers Spanish-language tournament coverage. ViX offers both free and premium tiers and focuses exclusively on Spanish-language content. In addition to Gold Cup coverage, ViX includes select games from UEFA club and international competitions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil matches, and the entire Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues. Availability of Streaming Services: To access the full suite of FOX and Univision networks, consider subscribing to streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream. These platforms carry a wide range of channels, including those broadcasting the Gold Cup matches. The Sling Blue package also offers access to FOX and FS1 for Gold Cup viewing. Fubo provides access to an extensive channel lineup, including beIN SPORTS, which broadcasts Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana.

Below is a table that summarizes the different streaming services and their features:

Service Channels Cost Free trial Fubo Over 100 channels $69.99/month 7 days Direct TV Stream Over 65 channels $69.99/month 5 days Sling Blue 30 channels $35/month 3 days YouTube TV 85+ channels $64.99/month 7 days ViX Free tier with limited content $9.99/month 7 days ViX Premium More content, including select games from UEFA club and international competitions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, and the entire Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues $14.99/month 7 days

You can catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup action in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports, a dedicated sports channel. Premier Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the tournament, ensuring that fans in the UK can enjoy the matches.