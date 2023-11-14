Iran vs Hong Kong Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Azadi Stadium, Teheran

Iran has performed exceptionally well in recent months, securing victories in their last eight matches. Additionally, they boast a favourable record against Hong Kong from previous encounters.

Conversely, Hong Kong has faced difficulties away from home, losing seven out of their last eight away matches. This record highlights their struggles when playing on foreign soil.

Follow the WC Qualification Asia match Iran vs Hong Kong live stream is set for Thursday, November 16 at 14:30 UK time. Azadi Stadium in Teheran will host the event. The WC Qualification game will be broadcast live on RTHK TV.

When does Iran vs Hong Kong kick-off?

Competition: WC Qualification Asia

WC Qualification Asia Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off: 14:30 UK Time

14:30 UK Time Stadium: Azadi Stadium, Teheran

How to watch Iran vs Hong Kong on TV

UK:

USA:

Hong Kong: RTHK TV 32

RTHK TV 32 Iran: IRIB Varzesh

Where to watch Iran vs Hong Kong live

