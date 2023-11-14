HomeFootball on TV

Iran vs Hong Kong Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Check out how to watch Iran hosts Hong Kong in the WC Qualification Asia match, including TV details and kick-off time.

Azadi Stadium, Teheran
Azadi Stadium, Teheran

Iran has performed exceptionally well in recent months, securing victories in their last eight matches. Additionally, they boast a favourable record against Hong Kong from previous encounters.

Conversely, Hong Kong has faced difficulties away from home, losing seven out of their last eight away matches. This record highlights their struggles when playing on foreign soil.

Follow the WC Qualification Asia match Iran vs Hong Kong live stream is set for Thursday, November 16 at 14:30 UK time. Azadi Stadium in Teheran will host the event. The WC Qualification game will be broadcast live on RTHK TV.

When does Iran vs Hong Kong kick-off?

  • Competition: WC Qualification Asia
  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Kick-off: 14:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Azadi Stadium, Teheran

How to watch Iran vs Hong Kong on TV

  • UK: 
  • USA: 
  • Hong Kong: RTHK TV 32
  • Iran: IRIB Varzesh

Where to watch Iran vs Hong Kong live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer