Italy vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch EURO Qualification game online

The defending champions, Italy, seek a crucial victory against the resilient North Macedonian side to secure the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification. Here is everything you need to know about the Italy vs North Macedonia live stream.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma
In a highly anticipated game, Italy faces North Macedonia in Matchday 9 of Group C UEFA Euro Qualifiers at Rome, Italy. The fans are eager for this significant matchup as Italy must secure a win in one of their remaining two matches. Failing to do so will jeopardize their qualification for EURO 2024, making this a pivotal do-or-die game for them.

North Macedonia, known for causing upsets, previously defeated Italy 1-0 in a crucial qualifier stage, preventing Italy’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup. The defending champions aim to rectify their defensive errors from past encounters and secure a victory in this game. The match promises to be an exciting and important clash in football.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Italy vs North Macedonia date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Where to watch Italy vs North Macedonia

  • UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Where and how to watch Italy vs North Macedonia live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Italy vs North Macedonia live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Italy vs North Macedonia news & squads

Italy is encountering significant challenges in their crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injuries sidelining Davide Calabria, Alex Meret, Rafael Toloi, and the absence of Manuel Locatelli. The team is left with limited options, making this a pivotal “do or die” situation if they aim to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Italy possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Cristante, Colpani; Politano, Immobile, Frattesi

Simultaneously, North Macedonia faces a setback with the absence of their key left-back, Ezgjan Alioski. Italy will need to make adjustments to their team, while North Macedonia might have to alter their defensive strategy to compensate for Alioski’s absence in the upcoming qualifiers. This aspect will be crucial to observe, as both teams navigate these setbacks and adjust their gameplay accordingly.

North Macedonia possible starting lineup: Ashkovski, Musliu, Zaykov, Alioski; Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas; Trajkovski, Nestorovski, Miovski

