Lazio vs Inter Preview: Clash of Italian Giants in Serie A

A compelling fixture awaits in the upcoming Italian championship round, with Lazio facing Inter. However, assessing the positions of both teams in the table doesn’t suggest any intense drama. The Lazio versus Inter match begins at 8:45 PM local time on Sunday, December 17th, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Lazio has been gradually showing signs of improvement. The club has displayed inconsistent performances throughout the season, failing to embark on a winning streak. Consequently, Sarri’s squad sits relatively low in the Serie A standings, in tenth place with 21 points. Despite this, they’re only three to four points away from teams in the relegation zone. A few victories could swiftly propel them back up the table.

In the past month, Lazio has begun securing wins more frequently, albeit narrowly, such as the 1-0 victory over Cagliari in Serie A. Other victories came in different tournaments: a 1-0 triumph against Genoa in the Cup and a 2-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League. Notably, Sarri’s team has performed well in the European Cup, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Inter has long secured their place in the next stage of the Champions League. Within their group, Benfica and Salzburg posed minimal challenges. However, the battle for the top spot was between Inter and Real Sociedad, won by the Spanish side after a recent face-off ended in a goalless draw.

In Serie A, Inzaghi’s team has encountered minimal issues. Their recent draw with Juventus (1-1) marked their first setback in a considerable time. Typically, Inter secures victories in most games, boasting the lowest goals conceded in the tournament and leading the league table.

Lazio vs Inter Expected Starting Lineups

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Gila, Marusic; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

Lazio vs Inter Prediction

Expectations don’t anticipate an easy match for Inter. Lazio is unlikely to succumb easily. However, both teams played in the Champions League during the week, negating any advantage. Nevertheless, Inter currently appears stronger overall.

Based on the statistics, team form and results analysis, the prediction assumes a win for Inter. There is also a probability that both teams will not score.