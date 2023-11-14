Liechtenstein vs Portugal Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

The Portugal national football team is set to face Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. Here is everything you need to know about the Liechtenstein vs Portugal live stream.

Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

Liechtenstein, presently ranked at 200th in the world, hasn’t sprung any surprises in Group J. Across eight matches, they’ve faced defeats, tallying a combined score of 1-25. The team is currently in a challenging phase, enduring a winless streak of 33 games with 21 consecutive losses.

In contrast, Portugal’s lack of surprise stems from a different scenario. Positioned as the sixth-ranked nation globally, A Selecao has clinched victory in all eight matches, amassing a combined score of 32-2. This remarkable run includes commanding wins, such as 9-0 and 6-0 against Luxembourg, along with a 4-0 triumph over the hosts.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

Where to watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal

UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK USA: FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com

FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen

RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Where and how to watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal live

Team news & squads

Liechtenstein enters the contest with a clean bill of health, as all their players are available for the upcoming match.

Liechtenstein predicted lineup: Buchel; Traber, Wieser, Marxer; Goppel, Sele, Buchel, Luchinger, Meier; Hasler, Salanovic

However, Portugal faces several injury concerns as Danilo Pereira, Pedro Neto, Raphael Guerreiro, Renato Sanches, and Nuno Mendes are ruled out from the upcoming matches due to injuries. Rafael Leao, a significant absence for both his club and country, will miss the match due to a hamstring injury, keeping him sidelined at least until late November. Additionally, Dalot has withdrawn from the squad due to undisclosed reasons.

Portugal predicted lineup: Costa; Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Joao Cancelo; Vitinha, R. Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo, Jota