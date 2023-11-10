Liverpool vs Brentford live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Liverpool is set to host Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds aim to end Brentford’s three-game winning streak.
Liverpool secured a late 95th-minute equalizer from Luis Diaz to salvage a point in a challenging match against Luton Town. Despite their struggles in the game, Liverpool benefited from Arsenal’s defeat and moved into third place in the Premier League table.
Brentford has experienced a resurgence in form after a shaky start to the season, securing victories in their last three matches against Burnley, Chelsea, and West Ham United. Despite not winning at Anfield since 1937, the Bees remain hopeful of causing an upset at Merseyside this Sunday.
What time does Liverpool vs Brentford kick off?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, November 11, 2023
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
Liverpool vs Brentford live stream, TV channel
- United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
- United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Other countries: Check your local listings for TV and streaming options.
Liverpool vs Brentford projected lineups
Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Diego Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah
Brentford Predicted Lineup (5-3-2): Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Mads Roerslev; Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, Christian Nörgaard; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Liverpool vs Brentford from outside your country:
- Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
- Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux.
- Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom.
- Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.
