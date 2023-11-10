Liverpool vs Brentford live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Liverpool is set to host Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds aim to end Brentford’s three-game winning streak.

Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool secured a late 95th-minute equalizer from Luis Diaz to salvage a point in a challenging match against Luton Town. Despite their struggles in the game, Liverpool benefited from Arsenal’s defeat and moved into third place in the Premier League table.

Brentford has experienced a resurgence in form after a shaky start to the season, securing victories in their last three matches against Burnley, Chelsea, and West Ham United. Despite not winning at Anfield since 1937, the Bees remain hopeful of causing an upset at Merseyside this Sunday.

What time does Liverpool vs Brentford kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Sunday, November 11, 2023

Sunday, November 11, 2023 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Brentford live stream, TV channel

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Other countries: Check your local listings for TV and streaming options.

Liverpool vs Brentford projected lineups

Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Diego Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah

Brentford Predicted Lineup (5-3-2): Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Mads Roerslev; Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, Christian Nörgaard; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa

